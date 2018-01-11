A nice day to play

Taking turns hitting baseballs at McMillen Park Wednesday, Jan. 10, are, left to right, Dallas Carr, 9, and his brother Justin Fent, 10, both the children of Kasey Carr, and Cody Powers, 13, all of Sidney, son of Bill Hughes and Linda Powers. Cody said of three boys “We play sports a lot. We’re athletic.” The three boys said they play together almost every day regardless of the weather.

Taking turns hitting baseballs at McMillen Park Wednesday, Jan. 10, are, left to right, Dallas Carr, 9, and his brother Justin Fent, 10, both the children of Kasey Carr, and Cody Powers, 13, all of Sidney, son of Bill Hughes and Linda Powers. Cody said of three boys “We play sports a lot. We’re athletic.” The three boys said they play together almost every day regardless of the weather. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN011217BatKids.jpg Taking turns hitting baseballs at McMillen Park Wednesday, Jan. 10, are, left to right, Dallas Carr, 9, and his brother Justin Fent, 10, both the children of Kasey Carr, and Cody Powers, 13, all of Sidney, son of Bill Hughes and Linda Powers. Cody said of three boys “We play sports a lot. We’re athletic.” The three boys said they play together almost every day regardless of the weather. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News