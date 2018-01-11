Fire damages garage, contents

SIDNEY — A garage fire on Knoop Johnston Road, Wednesday night, was deemed to be accidental.

According to a press release from Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services, at 9:21 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to a report of a garage fire at 4401 Knoop Johnston Road. The structure is a two-car detached garage. Sidney firefighters received mutual aid from Port Jefferson, Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry-Port Salem EMS.

Prior to the arrival of fire personnel, the occupant had removed a vehicle from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to any surrounding structures. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and checked for hidden fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

Damage was estimated at $6,000 to the structure and $1,500 to the contents.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental following investigation by the Sidney Fire Investigation Unit.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters during the firefighting operations.