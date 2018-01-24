125 years

January 24, 1893

The fire hydrants stand the severe cold remarkably well. It was thought many would be frozen and useless, but a test demonstrated them to be in good order. The ground freezing dry is an aid to them.

The question of erecting an incandescent electric light plant for lighting the stores and private homes is being discussed in Sidney.

100 years

January 24, 1918

Dr. C.R. Eshelman yesterday circulated a subscription paper among the businessmen of Sidney to secure funds to use the road scraper on the Sidney streets to remove the snow and better facilitate travel through the city. He secured sufficient funds and Peter Martin with the road scraper started in on the work this morning.

Service on the southern divisions of the Western Ohio railroad has been opened up and cars are now going as far north as Findlay and west to Celina and Minster, and south as far as Piqua.

75 years

January 24, 1943

Future plans of the Aircraft Division of the Copeland Refrigeration Corporation remained in an indefinite state as federal officials and officers of the company sought to determine the cause of the disastrous blaze that leveled the plant in East Sidney. In the meantime, controversy continued over the action of the fire department in failing to fight the blaze at the building outside the city limits because it lacked a water supply.

Chief of Police William O’Leary is celebrating a half century of service with the Sidney Police Department. A member of the force for 50 years and chief for 45 years, O’Leary notes that he has never used a gun or a club on any arrest that he has made. His first job was when he was hired as an extra to serve the day the corner stone was laid for the present Holy Angles Church.

50 years

January 24, 1968

Announcement of the selection of Mrs. Doris Stephens, wife of Randall Stephens, 414 East Court Street, Sidney, as head librarian at the Amos Memorial Public Library, was made today by Urban Doorley, chairman of the board of trustees.

She succeeds Richard Wilson who resigned in November to accept the position of head librarian at the Lorain City Library.

25 years

January 24, 1993

Ohio ranks third in the nation in attracting new facilities and expansions, Gov. George V. Voinovich announced.

The annual ranking of the top 10 states in terms of new facilities and expansions is conducted by Site Selection and Industrial Development Magazine.

“Ohio’s economics climate and aggressive efforts to attract jobs coupled with the favorable quality of life are all factors in this ranking. The word is getting out that Ohio is a great place to do business and businesses can be profitable in this state,” Voinovich said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

