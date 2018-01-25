125 Years

January 25, 1893

There is every reason to believe Sidney will have a telephone system within the next five months, and that inducements to patrons will be such that its use will become general. The primary inducement will be its cheapness in price and excellence in service.

100 Years

January 25, 1918

A number of county roads have been blocked for the past several days as a result of the snow drifting in the high wind. Four rural mail carriers were unable to get over their routes today, while others got through after considerable difficulty. Traffic was blocked on the Western Ohio railway north of Sidney today.

———

Coal has been secured for the Sidney schools, and the schools will open Monday at their regular time.

———

Mr. and Mrs. John G. Troester entertained as their guests, to an informal luncheon yesterday at their home on South Brooklyn avenue, the members of the office force of the Philip Smith Co.

75 Years

January 25, 1943

The public is invited to attend the graduation ceremonies for the second class of nurse aides to be held next Monday evening in the council chamber of the city building. The group includes: Mrs. George Fisher, Mrs. Huey McClellan, Mrs. H.V. Wheeler, Mrs. Floyd Jeffries, Mrs. Oscar Lanferseick, Mrs. Ross Moore, Misses Betty Bertsch, Frieda Brown, LaDonna Quinn, Betty Osborn, and Veronica Altenbach.

———

Secretary of Agriculture Claude Wickard today called for a volunteer army of 3,500,000 to aid in the farm problem.

———

Carl Wilkinson, president of J.E. Wells Co., was painfully injured early this morning, when he was struck by an automobile as he was crossing the intersection at the northwest corner of the public square, enroute to the post office. He was knocked unconscious for a time and taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital where x-rays were to be taken.

50 Years

January 25, 1968

Another phase of the courthouse modernization and beautification program was under way today. Ceilings were being dropped in the offices of County Agriculture Agent Lloyd E. Lutz.

The office is the last on the basement floor to gain the benefit of lowered ceilings.

25 Years

January 25, 1993

LeROI International Inc. in Sidney last week purchased the portable air compressor product line of a Texas company and is moving the manufacturing operations to the Sidney plant, said Michael Toal, LeROI executive vice president.

LeROI acquired the product line from Gardner-Denver Mining and Construction, a division of Cooper Industries Inc. of Houston, Texas. Production of the complimentary compressor line will start at the Sidney plant in the next several months, Toal said. This will mean new jobs at the factory, but the number of positions is not determined yet, Toal said.

———

A long-time executive of Amos Press Inc. is retiring.

Thomas Watkins, 424 Pinehurst St., will be retiring from active management Feb. 1 but will continue as a consultant. Watkins is vice president of production.

He joined Amos Press in 1959, starting as manager of News Engravers Inc., a separate company operated by Amos Press making nameplates and photo engravings. Over the years he has been involved in all aspects of production.

Watkins and his wife, Polly, have four children.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

