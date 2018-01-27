125 Years

January 27, 1893

A drink of water in Sidney ought to be easy to get, but persons who have tried it do not think so. The three town pumps are without drinking vessels much of the time, and at all other times the filthy appearance of the pumps slake the thirst without the use of water. The saloons have water on tap, but everyone does not like to go to such places, and water jars in stores have a way of being empty when called upon.

———

Mrs. P.L. Hamilton, wife of the teacher in the Fourth ward, was seriously hurt last evening by persons coasting. She was hit while crossing Walnut avenue at Poplar street by a swiftly running jumper on which were six or eight persons. She was thrown five feet in the air and struck the icy street with such force she became unconscious.

100 Years

January 27, 1918

The Thedieck War Savings Society has been organized by the employees of the Thedieck Department Store Co. and application has been made to the Secretary of the Treasury for affiliation with the National War Savings committee. F.P. Thedieck has been elected president, and Charles M. Wyman, secretary.

———

At a meeting of the Shelby County Democratic Executive Committee held at the court house yesterday afternoon, Jerry Quinlisk was unanimously endorsed for appointment as a member of the board of elections.

———

Robert Kaser took the examination for the Aviation Corps at Cincinnati last week. He passed everything but weight. He lacks seven pounds and he has the promise of being accepted if he gains that amount this month.

75 Years

January 27, 1943

The East Sidney aircraft parts plant of the Copeland Refrigeration Corp., destroyed by fire, will be rebuilt if the necessary priorities for critical materials can be obtained, it was announced this morning by Harry Thompson, president of the company. Actual rebuilding began this morning and will proceed as rapidly as materials can be obtained. It is hoped that a maximum of 90 days will see the plant again in operation. The company is hopeful that this time can be cut.

———

Definite plans for Sidney’s first dim-out to be held next week will be made during the next few days, it was announced by Commander A.M. Hemmert. Approximately one-half of the town will be dimmed out in the initial test he said.

———

Newest Sidney member of the women’s army auxiliary corps is Miss Janice Schlagetter, North Main avenue, sworn in yesterday at Fort Hayes, Columbus.

50 Years

January 27, 1968

A lot of “ifs” are in the picture, but the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA board of directors is exploring the possibility that the Sidney Armory could be its first center of operation. Richard Henke, chairman of the Y board, said Friday that “we have checked into it, but we are not overly optimistic at this point.”

Henke said the armory “is not big enough or suitable for a full-fledged Y program,” but added that the board currently is planning only a limited program. A YMCA professional and the board’s building committee would have to examine the armory to determine if it is suitable for operation, Henke said.

25 Years

January 27, 1992

Former Sidney Police Officer William Rankin has been hired as a part-time probation officer for Shelby County Common Pleas Court, and Melissa Koon Burns has been hired as an attorney for the Shelby County Child Support Enforcement Agency.

Rankin retired as a police officer in 1990 and had been working part-time for Bank One before being named to his new position. His salary was set at $12,272 per year. Rankin and his wife, Becky, live in Sidney.

In her new job with the Child Support Enforcement Agency, Ms. Burns will be responsible for handling all paternity suits and contempt hearings involving child support matters.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

