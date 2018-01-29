125 Years

January 29, 1893

John B. Logan, state chairman of the Prohibition Party, will address the citizens of Sidney this evening in the assembly room of the court house.

100 Years

January 29, 1918

The board of managers of the Shelby County Agricultural Society completed their organization for the new year yesterday by renaming George Hagelberger, of Anna, as president; Frank Swartz of Cynthian township, was re-elected vice president; J.E. Russell, of Sidney, secretary; and James F. Flinn, of Loramie township, treasurer. The board set the dates of Sept. 10-13 for the holding of the next fair.

Otto G. Strahlem, former manager of the Home Store, has gone to McKeesport, Pa., where he will be with the Murphy Company, which is planning to open a five and ten cent store in this city.

The nominating committee of the Commercial club has submitted the following names as candidates: W.E. Whipp, president; Val Lee, vice president; J.W. Simmons, secretary; J.C. Cummins, treasurer; B.D. Heck, G.U. Rhees, R.F. Justice, Cable Warner, and Steve Willcutts, directors.

75 Years

January 29, 1943

To date, a total of 1,217 Shelby county men have enlisted or been inducted into the armed forces of the United States since Oct. 14 according to the records of the county selective service board, Emerson Deam, chairman of the board said today.

The second Sidney enlistee this week in the W.A.A.C. is Miss Velma Bogart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bogart, 519 Park street. She expects to be called into service within the next few weeks.

Clarence Harrod, the only Fort Loramie boy to hold the state Farmer FFA degree in the history of Fort Loramie High school, has been selected as one of four Ohio boys to receive special recognition from the New York Central railroad system as a result of his showing in vocational agriculture work. He will receive a $25 war bond at a special parent-son dinner arranged by the railroad in his honor at Fort Loramie on Feb. 9.

50 Years

January 29, 1968

Frank Neville, director of Sidney Holy Angels high school band, will teach the trombone sectionals at the State Band Workshop at Ohio Northern University from June 10-14.

The Plaza Barber Shop opened today in the Sidney Plaza, a shopping center being developed on West Michigan street.

The shop will be operated by Don Haney and Jim Theis, both former barbers at the Hotel Wagner.

RUSSIA – Civic Association members here made public Monday night a list of candidates who will run for village offices in the first election Russia will have as a corporation.

Leo Francis will be candidate for mayor. Ed Borchers is the candidate for clerk and Ben Seger is the candidate for treasurer. Council candidates are Charles Grogean, Bob Schwartz, John Magoto, Norris Monnier, Paul Cordonnier and Gene Guillozet.

25 Years

January 29, 1993

A record volume of lending and strong earnings highlighted the presentation of the past year’s activity to shareholders at the Annual Meeting of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association held last week.

President Douglas Stewart reported the association changed to a fiscal year, ending June 30, to consolidate the annual audit and year-end reporting enabling the board of directors to more effectively review the progress made in conjunction with the business plan.

As this was the first annual meeting under a short fiscal year period, Stewart stated the annual report contains information relating to progress made from Jan. 1 through June 30, 1992.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

