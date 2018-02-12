One dead in I-75 crash between Anna and Botkins

ANNA — One person died in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 near mile marker 101 between Anna and Botkins on Monday.

The accident happened on the northbound lane. Careflight was called to the scene but left without taking a patient. Traffic was blocked in the northbound lanes while southbound traffic was moving slowly. The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

Botkins firefighters, Anna rescue and the Ohio State Patrol responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

