A send-off for Eli

MINSTER — The Minster community is having a “Hero Strong Carnival” from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 11, at Minster Elementary School to raise funds and send off Eli Monnier, 2, and his parents, Lindsay and Alex, to Minnesota, where Eli will undergo a bone marrow transplant.

The event is sponsored by St. Augustine Parish and Minster Local School students.

There will be hero-themed carnival games costing 50 cents each to play, along with a concession stand, T-shirt sales and a silent auction.

There will also be hero strong characters that people can have their photographs taken with.

A 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 or $50,000 in cash will be raffled. The second prize is $10,000; third prize, $5,000; fourth prize, $1,000; and fifth to 10th prizes, $500. Raffle tickets are $100 each. They are available at Wagner’s IGA, Schwieterman’s Pharmacy, Community Lanes and Farm Motors, all in Minster; Speedway Lanes and New Bremen Coffee Shop, both in New Bremen; the Inn Between in Botkins; the Village Salon in Anna; BelMar Lanes and Balanced Life Chiropractic, both in Sidney; Osgood Bank, Brukens and Keyhole Pizza, all in Fort Loramie; the VFW, Style and Polish Salon, Journey Salon, Milligans Pub, Lucky’s bar and Wyandt & Silvers Tax Consultants, all in Piqua; Village Salon in Troy; Osgood Bank in Lakeview; T.J. Chumps in Englewood, Huber Heights in Miamisburg and Fairborn; North Star Hardware, North Star; Ansonia Auto Parts, Ansonia; Ace Hardware and Koenig Equipment, both in Greenville; Feltz Chiropractic and Lima Dental Associates, both in Lima; J’s Restaurant, in Shawnee; Woody’s, Allan Davis Insurance, American Legion and Astro Lanes, all in Wapakoneta; Pantry Pride, Minster Bank, Stars and Stripes Graphics, Spees Chiropractic and Lunatic Fringe Salon, all in St. Marys; and Moeller Brew Barn in Maria Stein. They will be sold during Sunday’s event.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling Alex at 937-689-8811. Tickets can be purchased using Paypal or Vinmo.