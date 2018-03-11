SIDNEY – Jail terms were ordered for several defendants in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently, many for probation violations.

On March 8, Amanda K. Murphy, 21, 1515 Kenwood Drive Apt. 14, was sentenced to 18 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) when her community control sanctions were terminated on a conviction for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson also imposed 120-day sentences on convictions for endangering children and aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors. They will be served concurrent with the 18-month sentence.

Murphy reportedly failed to report to probation officers in October leading to the revocation, according to online court records.

Nick G. Mariano, 40, 1620 Ash Place, was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC on a conviction of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony when his probation was revoked. Records indicated he overdosed on drugs March 1 with Narcan being needed to revive him.

On Feb. 20, he had been ordered to serve five years of community control, fined $300, and assessed court costs. He was also ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and to continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials.

Jesse J. Yates, 27, 307 Lake St., had his probation revocation on March 9 being ordered to serve 12 months with the ODRC for a conviction for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of taking copper cooling forms from Ross Aluminum, 815 Oak St., on Sept. 28.

Yates reportedly failed to properly maintain employment, did not contact probation officers, and was charged with theft in another case.

Shyla Kimberly Williamson, 25, 302 ½ S. Walnut Ave., was ordered to serve 180 days in the Shelby County Jail for a probation violation. She was found to have quit her job without permission and was dishonest with probation officers.

Last May, Williamson was placed on five years of probation on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was also fined $200, assessed court costs, and ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling.

On Dec. 7, she was sentenced to seven days in the county jail and assessed court costs due to a probation violation. Court records indicate she was terminated from her employment and lied to her probation officer about the matter. She remained on community control upon her release from jail.

Husband, wife face probation revocation

A Sidney husband and wife, Milford Merle Browning Jr., 34, and, Deanna D. Browning, 42, 525 ½ S. Miami Ave., remain at the county jail while facing probation violations in separate cases. The husband is in trouble for allegedly throwing a fit and a cinder block at the Sidney Taco Bell, while the wife faces an intoxicated driving accusation, both occurring on Feb. 21.

Court records indicate Milford Browning, while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, became enraged at employees at the Taco Bell restaurant, 1752 W. Michigan St. He began pacing outside the business holding a cinder-block and metal tripod. He threw the items down and entered the store pointing angrily at employees. He had been warned to leave to store several times before being arrested.

He was charged with aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to remain 500 feet away from the business. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

That same day, Deanna Browning was found slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle in the road at Dingman Street and Hill Avenue. When Sidney Police turned off the ignition, the truck rolled backwards striking a police cruiser.

Mrs. Browning was charged with driving under the influence, a second-degree misdemeanor, and failure to control. Her driver’s license was ordered suspended beginning March 26. She remains incarcerated on a $5,000 bond.

On Feb. 22, court papers indicate they both tested positive for drugs and alcohol, a violation of their probation.

The Brownings were on probation for their past convictions involving charges of trafficking in drugs.

The pair face probation revocation hearings Thursday at 3 p.m. in common pleas court.

Other cases adjudicated recently include:

• Kandice Hall, 22, 1577 E. Court St., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted child endangering, a fourth-degree felony, during a pretrial hearing. The plea agreement includes prosecutors to recommend community control, and not files charges for not appearing in court recently. She was released on a recognizance bond.

She faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

*Darrell J. Thomas, 26, Toledo, entered a guilty plea to attempted grand theft, a fifth-degree felony during his final pretrial hearing. The plea was contingent he agreed to pay $10,015 in restitution and the prosecution would recommend community control sanction.

He was found to have taken jewelry from the Jewelry Barn in Russia on Sept. 13. He faces a maximum sentence of six to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Maria Huffman, 30, incarcerated, probation violation. She was terminated from her Miami House residency and remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. She was convicted of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Mercedes L. Paul, 22, incarcerated, probation violation. Paul was found to be in the company of former felons, a violation of her probation. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

She was convicted of complicity to burglary, a third-degree felony, for driving co-conspirators to a local residence for an aggravated robbery.

• Melody R. Brandts, 26, 8551 Greenville Road, failed to appear for her sentencing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.