ODA director honors top wines

REYNOLDSBURG – Ohio Agriculture Director David T. Daniels honored the Director’s Choice recipients at an event held at the Statehouse for retailers, distributors, restaurateurs and winery owners.

Nearly 20 wines were evaluated by a panel of judges, on behalf of Director Daniels, for the highly coveted award. The 2018 award recipients are:

Best White Wine: 2016 Riesling Reserve. Debonné Vineyards, Lake County

Best Red Wine: 2015 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Meranda-Nixon Winery, Brown County

2014 Vin de Rouge, Henke Winery, Hamilton County

Best Dessert Wine: 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Ice Wine, Kosicek Vineyards, Ashtabula County

All of the Director’s Choice award recipients are eligible for the Ohio Quality Wine designation. It was created in 2007 by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and is assigned to wines made from at least 90 percent Ohio-grown grapes. These wines must also achieve at least 15 of 20 points on a sensory evaluation and pass a chemical analysis before receiving the quality seal.

In a separate ceremony, several Ohio wines were honored at the 2018 Ohio Wine Competition held May 8-9 at the Lodge at Geneva in Ashtabula County and conducted by Kent State University Ashtabula.

Overall Best of Show – Maize Valley Riesling; Best of Show Sparkling Wine – Meier’s Reiém Spumante; Best of Show White Wine – 2017 Ferrante Signature Series Pinot Grigio; Best of Show Red Wine – 2015 Fulton Grove Winery Syrah; Best of Show Blush Wine – Doughty Glen Laughing Blush; Best of Show Fruit Wine – Vinoklet Sweet Jackie; Best of Show Dessert Wine – 2016 Ferrante Vidal Blanc Ice Wine.

The Ohio Grape Industries Committee is housed at the Ohio Department of Agriculture and provides wineries a means to market their top-quality wines against well-known California and European wines. To learn more about the program or for a complete list of Ohio Quality Wines, visit www.tasteohiowines.com.