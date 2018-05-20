Loramie FFA members place second

The Fort Loramie FFA team placed second overall at the Agricultural Mechanics Engineering competition at The Ohio State University. The team, whose members include, left to right, Jordan Drees, James Keller, and Austin Meyer. The teams task was to design and weld a fire pit and were graded on stick welds, wire welds, safety, teamwork, and their portfolio.

The Fort Loramie FFA team placed second overall at the Agricultural Mechanics Engineering competition at The Ohio State University. The team, whose members include, left to right, Jordan Drees, James Keller, and Austin Meyer. The teams task was to design and weld a fire pit and were graded on stick welds, wire welds, safety, teamwork, and their portfolio. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_LoramieFFASecondPlace-copy.jpg The Fort Loramie FFA team placed second overall at the Agricultural Mechanics Engineering competition at The Ohio State University. The team, whose members include, left to right, Jordan Drees, James Keller, and Austin Meyer. The teams task was to design and weld a fire pit and were graded on stick welds, wire welds, safety, teamwork, and their portfolio. Courtesy photo