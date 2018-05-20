Fort Loramie FFA attends state convention

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie FFA members attended the 90th FFA Convention in Columbus from May 3-4. The FFA members attended sessions throughout the convention. In addition, FFA members and chapters were recognized for many achievements accomplished throughout the year.

The Fort Loramie FFA members attended four sessions of the 88th FFA Convention. While the chapter was there, they heard from keynote speakers, Gian Paul Gonzalez, Eddie George, Greg Ibach, and National FFA Officer, Erica Baier.

The Fort Loramie FFA Chapter is a satellite program of the Upper Valley Career Center.

Fort Loramie FFA members who attended the state convention were, back row, left to right, Jordan Drees, Justin Puthoff, Austin Meyer, James Keller, Max Hoying, Austin Meyer and Cole Pence; and front row, Iris Ruhenkamp, Leslie Allen, Jenna Pleiman and Olivia Frey. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_LoramieFFAState-copy.jpg Fort Loramie FFA members who attended the state convention were, back row, left to right, Jordan Drees, Justin Puthoff, Austin Meyer, James Keller, Max Hoying, Austin Meyer and Cole Pence; and front row, Iris Ruhenkamp, Leslie Allen, Jenna Pleiman and Olivia Frey. Courtesy photo

By Leslie Allen

The writer is the Fort Loramie FFA reporter.

