Acreage reporting date Dec. 15

SIDNEY — The Farm Service Agency has announced that the acreage reporting date for fall-seeded crops has changed, and the acreage reporting date is Dec. 15, 2017.

This applies to all fall-seeded crops including fall barley, fall wheat and all other fall-seeded small grains.

The Farm Service Agency is now accepting requests for 2017 marketing assistance loans for all eligible commodities after harvest. Requests for loans must be made on or before the final availability date for the respective commodities.

A marketing assistance loan is available for producers who share in the risk of producing an eligible commodity. To be eligible, a producer must maintain continual beneficial interest in the eligible commodity.

Commodity loan eligibility also requires compliance with conservation and wetland protection requirements: beneficial interest requirements, acreage reporting and ensuring that the commodity meets Commodity Credit Corp. minimum grade and quality standards.

The Farm Service Agency offers marketing assistance loans on honey, wool, an assortment of grains and other, approved, agricultural commodities.

Violating provisions of a marketing assistance loan may trigger administrative actions, such as assessing liquidated damages, calling the loan and denial of future farm-stored loans. The most common violations are removing or disposing of a commodity being used as loan collateral without prior authorization and providing an incorrect quantity certification.

For questions regarding available programs through the Farm Service Agency, call 492-6520.