Ohioans win national award from American Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS – Greg and Rose Hartschuh, of Sycamore, are winners of the 2018 American Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture competition, announced during the AFBF annual meeting in Nashville. The Crawford County couple competed with young farmers and ranchers from around the country for the award.

The Hartschuhs receive a new Ford truck, courtesy of Country Financial, and paid registration to the AFBF YF&R Leadership Conference in Reno, Nevada, in February.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, their leadership ability and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.

Rose Hartschuh is a seed adviser, contributes to the family farm and manages their additional family businesses. Greg is employed full time on his family’s farm, raising corn, soybeans and operating a dairy. The Hartschuhs partnered with two other farm families to revitalize a neglected farm property in Bucyrus, which now offers a farm market in one barn and an event venue in another. In 2017 they launched Acres of Adventure, a nonprofit organization designed to connect consumers with opportunities to experience modern agriculture.

The Hartschuhs served on the Ohio Young Ag Professionals state committee, served as delegates to the state annual meeting, participated in AFBF’s Young Farmers and Ranchers conference and have been engaged with their county and the state Farm Bureau. Other interests include 4-H, their county fair, the Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Holstein Association and Crossroads Community Church. They are the parents of two young children.

In 2017 the Hartschuhs organized a caravan of aid for farmers and ranchers devastated by the wildfires in Kansas. They traveled with other Ohio farmers to help those in need and stayed in Kansas for several days.

The Hartschuhs were honored in October as Ohio’s Excellence in Agriculture winners which qualified them for the national contest. At that time they won a John Deere Gator courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America and a $1,000 cash prize sponsored by Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau and the expense paid trip to the AFBF convention.

Two other young Ohioans competed in AFBF competitions. Christian Hoffman of Stoutsville participated in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award contest. Danielle Burch of Salem participated in the Discussion Meet contest and placed in the Sweet 16.