Police log

THURSDAY

-8:34 p.m.: warrant. Tamara S. Lucas, 34, 1221 Evergreen Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:15 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Jeremy Stanley, 39, at large, was arrested for trafficking of drugs and for possessing drugs and criminal tools, and Keesha Dawn Powers, 26, 750 Broadway Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-9:03 a.m.: misuse of credit card. A stolen Capital One credit card was reportedly attempted to be used to obtain a loan and cash without permission.

-6:48 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

WEDNESDAY

-6:57 p.m.: theft. A Chase debit card, work badge and driver’s license were reported stolen the previous night from a 2008 Chevrolet that was parked on South Highland Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:45 to 11:01 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls; one was for mutual aid.

THURSDAY

-7:34 a.m. to 1:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-6:58 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report of smoke. Nothing was found.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

