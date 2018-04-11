Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:02 a.m.: theft. A black push bar, valued at $1,200, and a car battery with charger, valued at $125, were reported stolen from a 1996 black GMC on South Pomeroy Street.

TUESDAY

-9:17 a.m.: warrant. John Roger Young, 39, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:15 a.m.: forgery. A counterfeit $100 bill was reported received at a gas station Fair Road.

MONDAY

-9:27 p.m.: assault. Tyler Lett, 20, of Maplewood, was arrested for assault.

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

Baily L. Sherman, 17, of Sidney, told police she was turning northbound from Goode Street onto state Route 29 when the northbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Steven D. Stantz, 54, 1071 N. Miami Ave., changed lanes and into her vehicle. Stantz told police he was northbound on state Route 29 when Sherman turned onto state Route 29 from Goode Street and crossed into his lane of travel and struck the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Police were unable to determine who was at fault, so no citation was issued.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:26 to 6:31 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:41 to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.