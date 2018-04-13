Police log

FRIDAY

-12:18 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Giovanni Edorado Ruiu, 23, 1421 Carrol St., was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension.

THURSDAY

-8:23 a.m.: theft. The theft of a purple Roadmaster bicycle was reported stolen.

-4:36 p.m.: warrant. Maurice R. Dues, 35, 520 Second St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:22 p.m.: warrant. Jeffrey A. Price, 52, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:25 p.m.: theft. Two keys, a key for a 2017 Ford truck, valued at $60, and a house key, valued at $10, were reported stolen.

-3:14 p.m.: theft by deception. The theft of $1,000 via a phone scam was reported to the police. 2260 Michigan St.

-10:44 a.m.: warrant. Rebecca J. Watson, 47, 116 Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-12:43 p.m.: identity theft. A past identity theft was reported to the police.

Crash

Sean L. Balensiefer, 39, 853 S. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Balensiefer was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when he struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the east side of South Ohio Avenue.

The other vehicle is owned by Anna M. Miller, 306 S. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-8:06 to 9:47 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:41 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to Interstate 75 the report of a grass fire. Nothing was found.

-1:34 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-10:21 a.m. to 3:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

