Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-12:12 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township on a report of a burglary in progress.

-12:02 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious minivan in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-9:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after receiving a report that 18-20 people were on a pontoon at the main boat ramp at Lake Loramie at Schmitmeyer Baker Road and state Route 119 in McLean Township.

-9:59 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 16000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-8:18 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police is investigating a report of vandalism.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to Water Street in McLean Township.

-12:58 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

SATURDAY

-7:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-12:37 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem was dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-11:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

-6:50 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-5:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

