Police log

THURSDAY

-8:12 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Tiffany A. Roe, 28, 303 N. West Ave., was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant.

-6:05 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a Henry .22 magnum rifle, valued at $500, a .22-caliber LR pistol single shot in a wooden box, valued at $150, an 1892 Winchester lever action 32-20, valued at $3,295, a Stevens .22-caliber single shot rifle, valued at $400, and a Winchester .22-caliber rifle, valued at $1,299.99, were reported stolen to the police.

-5:32 p.m.: warrant. Dustin R. Thompson, 32, of Jackson Center, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-4:37 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Raymond J. Smith, 28, of Troy, was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-12:45 p.m.: possession of drugs. Robert Case, 46, 826 N. Main Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

WEDNESDAY

-2:36 p.m.: theft. A window on a 2018 GMC Acadia was damaged and a Rosetti purse containing $200, several personal cards and five credit/debit cards was stolen on South Main Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

Crashes

Melissa S. Bernardino, 33, 768 Countryside Lane, Apt. 10, was cited with failure to reinstate after a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday at 8:40 a.m.

Naphtali Moremi, 11, of Sidney, had exited a parked vehicle in the 12000 block of Park Street and was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Park Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:51 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to an elevator incident.

-2:23 to 6:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-2 p.m.: tree down. Firefighters responded to the report a tree limb was down into powerlines. No problem was found.

-10:29 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.