Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:34 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Service on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

-9:49 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a complaint at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-9:04 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle that was sitting on the property.

-8:56 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-8:43 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible tax scam complaint at 12537 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

THURSDAY

-10:38 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to Neighborhood Towing on West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report neighbors were shooting off fireworks nearby.

-9:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a complaint at Storage Express on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:48 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Johns Road in Loramie Township.

-2:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

