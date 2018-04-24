Police log

TUESDAY

-2:07 a.m.: felonious assault. Triston Thomas King, 21, 1001 N. Main Ave., was arrested for felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed someone.

MONDAY

-12:19 p.m.: theft of dangerous drugs. Police received a report of stolen prescribed medications.

-11:07 a.m.: warrant. Joey Jay Franklin, 49, 329 Jefferson St., was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-9:59 a.m.: endangering children. Amber N. Lawal, 30, 701 N. Main Ave., was arrested for endangering children after a child was found in the roadway with no supervision.

-3:39 a.m.: criminal damaging. An 8-foot-section of a front porch railing/fencing on an East Ruth Street residence was reported damaged. The damage is set at $100.

SATURDAY

-11:47 p.m.: lost property. A yellow Coach wallet, valued at $75, containing $200, a driver’s license and a U.S. Bank card was reportedly lost at a business on Michigan Street.

-5:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. Issues with juveniles was reported to the police, which resulted in damaged siding on a garage on Hayes Street. The damage is set at $200.

-2:20 p.m.: criminal trespass. A criminal trespassing was reported on a property on Fourth Avenue.

-1:45 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jacob Wade, 18, 233 N. West Ave., was arrested for OVI.

-1:02 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering of a shed on Rutledge Street was reported to the police.

FRIDAY

-5:01 p.m.: theft. A 2-foot-long, silver, windchime, valued at $100, was reported stolen from a residence on Mount Vernon Place.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. A Samsung Galaxy S5 cellphone, valued at $50, was reportedly stolen from a business on East Court Street.

-1:03 p.m.: criminal simulation. A business on North Ohio Avenue reported receiving a fake $20 bill.

-9:18 a.m.: warrant. Brandon K. Kautz, 32, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-3:36 p.m.: theft. A Samsung Chromebook laptop computer, valued at $300, and a Samsung smartphone, valued at $50, were reported stolen to the police.

Crashes

Paul L. Luthman, 64, of Anna, was cited with improper left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:27 a.m.

Luthman was traveling southbound on St. Marys Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Russell Road but failed to see and turned into the pathway of a northbound vehicle on St. Marys Avenue causing a collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Greg M. Doseck, 45, 330 Grove St.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene. Both drivers were transported to Wilson Health.

• Rosalyn C. Stutsman, 78, of Botkins, was cited with right of way turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:25 a.m.

Stutsman was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue attempting to turn left onto Edgewood Street when she failed to see and pulled into the pathway of a northbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue. The other vehicle, driven by Janet L. Cassada, 81, 1663 Westlake Drive, then struck the right, passenger’s side of Stutsman’s vehicle with the front of her vehicle.

Cassada was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Denario A. Price, 32, 208 Washington Ave., was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:26 p.m.

Price was traveling northbound on Main Avenue when he attempted to switch lanes from the right lane to the left lane and struck the left rear of the vehicle stopped at the red light in front of him.

The other vehicle was driven by Gretchen E. Burns, 66, 324 W. Russell Road.

• Joshua M. Holzclaw, 29, 13844 Sharp Road, was cited with failure to control and was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:43 a.m.

Holzclaw was westbound on Gleason Street near the intersection of Lester Avenue when he failed to maintain control, struck the curb and left the roadway, then went southwest through a field and came to a stop in a culvert, west of Lester Avenue.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:04 p.m.

Nickolis T. Benshoff, 16, of Sidney, was traveling westbound in an alley between East Avenue and North Miami Avenue when he attempted to enter onto North Miami Avenue and dropped into a construction hole where the curb was being replaced.

The construction area was not marked properly, and so no citation was issued.

• Hunter S. Cook, 18, 2021 Old English Court, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:55 p.m.

Cook was backing out of his residence’s private drive on Old English Court when he failed to maintain control when attempting to park and struck the driver’s side of a vehicle parked in front of his residence.

The other vehicle is owned by Keith A. Vonderhuevel, 500 N. Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:05 to 11:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-3:54 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-6:28 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-1:45 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-9:52 p.m.: malicious fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm that was intentionally set off.

-5:51 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was permitted.

-2:10 p.m.: tree fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a tree fire.

-9:24 a.m: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-8:32 a.m. to 10:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-9:23 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation at 415 Jefferson St. The fire was not permitted.

-1:52 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation at 413 Ruth St.

-10:58 a.m.: field fire. Crews, including Anna Grass Truck, responded to the 9000 block of Scott Road on the report of a field fire.

-10:43 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:28 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-12:21 a.m.: open burn. Crews responded to the report of an unauthorized burning.

-12:09 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm that was accidentally set off.

FRIDAY

-7:26 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded for the mutual aid of Houston Fire on the report of a barn fire.

-6:35 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-7:28 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls. One was cancelled en route.

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-2:22 to 7:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

