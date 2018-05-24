Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Main Street in Perry Township on the report of threatening text messages.

-10:34 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Main Street in Orange Township on the report of a school bus passing.

WEDNESDAY

-3:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 15230 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:59 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Parker William Morris, 18, 209 West St., of Jackson Center, was cited with failure to control after an ATV crash on Tuesday at 2:17 p.m.

Morris was traveling westbound on East Pike Street on a four wheeler when he failed to slow for a turn and over corrected. Both he and his passenger Daija Marie Martinez, 18, 110 Brookside Drive, Apt. A, Anna, were ejected off of the ATV. They were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Morris was transported by Perry Port Salem EMS and Martinez was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

•No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.

Chad Lawrence Schlarman, 21, of Chickasaw, was operating a semitrailer hauling cattle northbound on state Route 29 and when attempting to turn right onto Fort Loramie Swanders Road, he cut the turn too short and was about to hit a utility pole. He then began to back up to avoid the pole when the cattle in the trailer shifted and caused the trailer to hit the pole.

An electric line to fell onto the truck. Schlarman sat in the truck until the power was disconnected.

• Joseph Lowell Yelton, 32, 204 1/2 Forest St., was cited with failure to control after a crash on Monday at 3:07 p.m.

Yelton was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Road when he entered the ditch and failed to control the vehicle. The semitrailer crossed the roadway and flipped on its side and spilled the dirt it was hauling.

The 1999 Freightliner/Sterling suffered heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

Yelton was transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Fork Street in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:20 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a motorcycle crash.

-3:43 p.m.: crash. Houston Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.