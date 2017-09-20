Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:15 a.m.: warrant. Randy Burdiss, 23, 221 ½ N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a Logan County warrant.

-criminal trespass. Police are investigating the report made by Keagan Donaldson, 29, 309 Monroe St., that someone he knows entered his residence without an invitation, damaged the driver’s door of his 2008 Chrysler Sebring, and allegedly assaulted him. The vehicle’s damage is set at $200.

TUESDAY

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Rachel Wilson, 34, 301 Brookburn St., was arrested for theft and drug abuse after Family Dollar Store on Wapakoneta Avenue reported a shoplifter took merchandise valued at $75.60. Police also recovered five Watson white pills.

-5:24 p.m.: theft. Rachel Wilson, 34, 301 Brookburn St., was also arrested for theft after she was already in custody after investigating the report made by Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street that a shoplifter stole merchandise valued at $4.46.

-5:24 p.m.: theft by deception. Christina Schaffer, 41, 1175 Apple Blossom Lane, reported being scammed out of $300.

-4:47 p.m.: warrant. Chad Swan, 30, 219 ½ N. West Ave., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-3:25 p.m.: theft. Ashley Clegg, 36, 1842 Cheryl Place, reported her black LG phone was stolen.

-10:50 a.m.: warrant. David Burns, 33, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

MONDAY

-4:54 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by Amanda Driskell, 33, Pemberton, of the theft of $1,045 and an HP tablet, valued at $200, belonging to Kassia Alberts, 30, Lima, from 400 Folkerth Ave., Apt. 127.

Crashes

Hailey New, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way from a private drive following a two-vehicle crash Monday at 7:08 p.m.

New was pulling out of Speedway’s parking lot on Michigan Street when she failed to see an eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street and they struck one another at the innermost lane.

The other vehicle was driven by Karen Rosenbeck, 62, 107 Highland Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1 to 10:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-2:18 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of smoke in the area.

-1:22 to 9:53 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

