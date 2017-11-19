Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

—1:43 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious person around Bornhorst Road and state Route 119.

SATURDAY

-4:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash with injuries in the 2400 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-Noon. property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire and Medics were dispatched to a property damage crash with injuries at Riverside Drive and Port Jefferson Road.

-6:41 a.m.: crash with injuries. Ohio Highway Patrol and Sidney Fire were dispatched to a roll over crash at the 87 mile marker of southbound Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-8:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to Friemering and Loy roads for a crash with injuries.

-6:43 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 1854 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township where a mailbox was knocked over.

-6:40 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 19100 East Shelby Road on a report of vandalism.

-5:05 p.m.: shooting. Deputies investigated a complaint of someone shooting out a barn window at 3770 Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:50 a.m.: gun. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of a gun on a floorboard of a vehicle.

-12:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police, Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the 30 block of Elm Street.

SATURDAY

-6:44 p.m.: burglary. Jackson Center Police is investigating an attempted burglary in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

SATURDAY

-8:42 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire was dispatched to a fire in the village of Kettlersville.

-9:48 p.m.: lines arching. Lockington Fire was dispatched to the 12000 block of Miami Shelby Road on a report of lines arching.

-7:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-5:24 p.m.: medical. Deputies, Port Jefferson Fire and Perry Port Salem were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-2:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 16000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-2:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-1:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 15000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

Complied by Melanie Speicher.

