Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:49 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious minivan was going door to door in the 200 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-12:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Russia Versailles Road at state Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 12112 State Route 363 in McLean Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-12:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to a property damage crash at the overpass on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-12:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to a property damage crash at mile-marker 93 on Interstate 75 in Clinton Township.

-12:20 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the the 600 block of West Main Street in Franklin Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-11:09 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of medication.

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 8375 Taylor Road in Washington Township on the report of a stolen tree stand.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:51 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

