Police log

THURSDAY

-3:28 a.m.: burglary. Catelynn Weiler, 27, 617 ½ N. Main Avenue, reported her apartment had been broken into, resulting in a theft of two televisions. The total value of loss is set at $600.

WEDNESDAY

-4:36 p.m.: trespassing. Dylan Coverstone, 24, 222 Jefferson St., reported trespassing and menacing at his home.

-3:31 p.m.: warrant. Greg Johnson, 29, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:39 p.m.: theft. Rebecca Glick, 48, 1124 Hazelnut Lane, reported the theft of yard decorations from her home.

-1:14 p.m.: warrant. Andrea Sharp, 25, 1011 Hayes St., was arrested on a felony warrant.

-7:25 a.m.: theft. Christopher McMahon, 53, 2040 Old English Court, reported the theft of five dollars in change and two Xbox games from his vehicle. The total value of loss is listed as $85.

TUESDAY

-9:07 p.m.: forgery. Sundara Little, 28, of Piqua, reported the use of two fake $20 bills at Burger King on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Vicki Davis, 59, 16980 McClosky School Road, Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:06 p.m.

Davis was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop for a vehicle in slowed traffic, which was driven by James Fitzgerald, 74, 624 Taft St., Sidney. This caused Fitzgerald to rear-end the car ahead of him, which was driven by Toni Cathcart, 25, of Pemberton.

• Jack Leffler, 56, 10841 Millcreek Road, Sidney, was cited with starting and backing following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m.

Leffler pulled in front of a parked vehicle, owned by Grace Burton, of Piqua. Leffler then backed up until his vehicle struck Burton’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:59 to 9:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:13 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to a good intent service call.

-7:43 p.m.: gas leak. Crews investigated a possible gas leak.

-3:10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:50 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock

