Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:22 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a property damage accident.

WEDNESDAY

-6:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-4:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Lindsay Road at Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report of a two-vehicle property damage crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a parking complaint at 218 Robb St. in Jackson Township.

-4:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police was dispatched to 208 Emerald Court to investigate a phone scam complaint.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-11:01 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Green Township.

-8:39 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-4:41 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Police and Fire Department were dispatched to North Main Street at North Street in Jackson Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock

Compiled by Aimee Hancock