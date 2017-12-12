Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10255 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a vehicle in a creek.

-5:35 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 14000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle on its side.

-2:22 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a theft of medication.

MONDAY

-7:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3094 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a theft.

-2:55 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 1250 Perin Road in Cynthian Township to investigate a complaint.

-1:37 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Recycling Center on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report someone drove away without paying the bill.

-10:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies took a report of a scam at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:37 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 433 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of loud bass coming from a trailer nearby.

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-4:08 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 312 S. Pike St. in Franklin Township on the report of broken windows.

Crashes

No citation was issued following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:41 p.m.

Richard Lee Wehner, 58, 10802 Little Turtle Way, Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he drove over a slick spot on the roadway, slid through the traffic light and struck the vehicle stopped at the traffic light on Vandemark Road facing the south that was driven by Michael T. Morrison, 28, 1306 Shroyer Place, Sidney.

Both vehicles sustained functional damage.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

William Blair, 65, of Pemberton, was traveling westbound on state Route 29 and was negotiating a curve when he lost control of the vehicle due to the snow covered roadway, slid off the left side of the road and struck a drainage culvert with the right front of the vehicle before coming to a rest facing the north-east.

Blair’s vehicle was towed from the scene due to a right front flat tire.

His passenger, Cynthia Blair, 59, of Pemberton, was transported by Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:39 a.m.

Christopher J. Covella, 49, of Leo, Indiana, was making a delivery to Anna Foods on West Main Street in Anna, on the west side of the building and when he began to turn to the north in the parking lot he struck the right side of a parked vehicle. The right side and rear window of the vehicle were damaged.

The other vehicle is owned by Nicholas Tomanelli, 9768 N. Kuther Road, Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Enterprise Drive at South Main Street on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-2:55 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Botkins School on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:31 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of an engulfed barn fire.

-12:28 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 17800 Sharp Road in Salem Township for a fire alarm.

-7:45 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

MONDAY

-11:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 900 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:25 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department, Minster Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-6:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

-10:44 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-6:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 15300 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-4:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-11:48 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire Department, Houston Rescue and Deputies conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 9781 Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:06 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

