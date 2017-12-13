Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:43 a.m.: burglary. Jarret Hardwick, 31, 1520 Spruce Ave., reported the theft of a video game system, system controller, and four video games from his residence. The total loss is valued at $455.59.

TUESDAY

-5:07 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Kimberly Turner, 36, 302 E. Lyndhurst St., reported a runaway juvenile. An investigation is pending.

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Kimberly Stewart, 51, 725 Lynn St., reported the theft of a lawn decoration.

Crashes

Jadelyn Lorton, 19, 5229 state Route 29, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lorton was traveling eastbound on East Court Street and made a southbound turn onto South Miami Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle due to the snowy roadway, which caused her to strike a parked car, owned by Dina Murphy, 301 E. Court St.

• Andrew Cox, 21, 1813 Robert Place, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cox was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road. He was making an eastbound turn onto Daniel Place when he lost control of his vehicle due to the snowy roadway, causing him to strike a vehicle driven by Bailey Creekmore, 340 E. Water St., which was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Daniel Place and South Vandemark Road.

• Franklin Albright, 81, of Ashley, was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Albright was stopped eastbound at the stop sign on Progress Way at Fourth Avenue when he wanted to go back the way he came. He went to back up, and struck the bumper of the vehicle behind him, which was driven by Ray Wise, 43, 417 N. Ohio Avenue.

• Pamela Miller, 34, 720 Countryside Lane, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

Miller was traveling northbound in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue when she turned the wheel to go around a curve and struck a fence due to the icy conditions.

• Shannon Rice, 44, 757 Spruce Avenue, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash at 9:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rice was traveling westbound on Fairoaks Drive when she lost control of her vehicle due to icy conditions, causing her to slide into an eastbound vehicle, driven by Mark Tucker, 819 E. Parkwood St.

• Karee Lapata, 48, 206 Franklin Avenue, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash at 10:29 a.m. on Sunday.

Lapata was traveling southbound on South Miami Avenue in the 800 block when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered roadway and struck a parked vehicle, owned by Kenneth Brown, 806 S. Miami Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:53 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to one medical call.

-11:12 a.m.: service call. Crews responded to one service call.

-10:03 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Campbell Road due to a fire alarm. The alarm was confirmed false due to a sprinkler head that had been knocked off.

WEDNESDAY

-7:50 to 8:49 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to two service calls.

-5:57 p.m.: electrical problem. Crews responded to an electrical problem.

-3:12 to 11:22 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to four medical calls.

-2:31 p.m.: cooking fire. Crews responded to a cooking fire.

-2:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

