Police log
WEDNESDAY
-7:50 p.m.: warrant. Cody Gibbs, 26, 727 Foraker Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.
Crashes
Jeffery Baker, 50, 1512 Port Jefferson St., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:58 p.m.
Baker was stopped at the stop sign facing the east on Gleason Street at Stolle Road when he began backing up because a semitrailer was making a wide turn and he struck the vehicle behind him that was driven by Marlene Berryman, 62, 10500 Mason Road.
• Connie Rodeheffer, 69, 1055 N. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:03 a.m.
Rodeheffer was attempting to leave 426 N. Main Ave. when her foot slipped off of the pedal and her vehicle went across the street and struck a fire hydrant in front of 431 N. Main Ave.
Other than black scuffs on the hydrant, there was no obvious damage to it.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-3:02 a.m.: fire. Firefighters conducted a smoke detector investigation at 907 Spruce Ave.
-1:11 to 12:40 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to two calls.
WEDNESDAY
-3 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.