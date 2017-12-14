Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:50 p.m.: warrant. Cody Gibbs, 26, 727 Foraker Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

Crashes

Jeffery Baker, 50, 1512 Port Jefferson St., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:58 p.m.

Baker was stopped at the stop sign facing the east on Gleason Street at Stolle Road when he began backing up because a semitrailer was making a wide turn and he struck the vehicle behind him that was driven by Marlene Berryman, 62, 10500 Mason Road.

• Connie Rodeheffer, 69, 1055 N. Main Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:03 a.m.

Rodeheffer was attempting to leave 426 N. Main Ave. when her foot slipped off of the pedal and her vehicle went across the street and struck a fire hydrant in front of 431 N. Main Ave.

Other than black scuffs on the hydrant, there was no obvious damage to it.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:02 a.m.: fire. Firefighters conducted a smoke detector investigation at 907 Spruce Ave.

-1:11 to 12:40 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

