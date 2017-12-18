Sidney man facing kidnap charge pleads not guilty

SIDNEY – A Sidney man charged with kidnapping entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. He remains free on a $5,000 bond.

David E. Whitt, 42, 519 N. West Ave., was charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony. He is accused of imprisoning and physically assaulting a 29-year-old woman at his residence.

According to online court records, the woman entered Whitt’s home around 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Authorities claim Whitt later detained her from leaving the residence to “terrorize and inflict serious physical harm” upon her after they argued about relationship issues.

In other cases, a local woman who failed to follow the rules of her probation has been sentenced to three years in prison from a 2013 conviction. Judge James Stevenson also ruled on a request for a judicial release and other jail-related cases recently.

• Andrea L. Scholl, 25, incarcerated, had her probation revoked in Shelby County Common Pleas Court due to several violations. Her original sentence of 36 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) was reinstated.

On Aug. 22, 2013, Scholl was sentenced on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. She was placed on five years of community control in lieu of a jail sentence.

According to online court records, three offenses were listed. This past Nov. 27 Scholl failed to attend a mandatory drug and alcohol counseling session; on Nov. 30 she didn’t appear for a meeting with her probation officer; and, on Dec. 2 she suffered a drug overdose that required the use of Narcan to revive her.

• A Mercer County man convicted on numerous theft and burglary charges throughout three counties was given his judicial release from his Shelby County prison sentence. However, he will remain housed at the Lebanon Correctional Institution due to longer sentences imposed by authorities in Darke and Mercer counties.

On March 12, 2016, Zachary M. Huff, 22, incarcerated, was arrested for breaking into several garages in Russia. Later that year, he was sentenced to 30 months each on two counts of burglary, both third-degree felonies by Judge Stevenson. The terms were to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay $1,600 in restitution.

• A Jackson Center man will spend 75 days in jail due to his probation being revoked on a charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

Roger Nathan Puckett, 37, 20050 Botkins Road, reportedly failed to pay for his probation supervision, and used the Internet and social media without permission from his probation officer.

• Megan C. Smith, 36, 1708 Cambridge St., Piqua, had her original sentenced reinstated when her probation was revoked for being discharged from drug and alcohol counseling.

On Jan. 24, she was sentenced to five years community control on three counts of theft of drugs, all fourth-degree felonies. She was found guilty to stealing drugs from a person in Sidney in August 2016.

She was ordered to serve 30 days in the county jail on the work release program. She is to report to jail on Dec. 28.

• Rosemarie Hensley, 38, 4662 Hardin-Wapak Road, pled guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony during a pretrial hearing. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

• Landon S. Murray, 23, 1703 Letitia Drive, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during a pretrial hearing. His sentencing is set for Feb. 13.

• Bryant Allen Pennington, 39, Detroit, Michigan, pled guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony during a pretrial hearing. His sentencing is set for Feb. 13.

• Curtis A. Chrisman, 36, 2009 Michigan St., was sentenced to five years community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs. He must also successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

