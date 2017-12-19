Barga, Scholl get prison terms in break-in case

SIDNEY – The second of three people involved in a July 24 burglary have received prison sentences recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The third was expected to change her plea in court this week.

On Dec. 13, Robert L. Barga, 41, 615 Sixth Ave., was sentenced to one year in prison on an amended charge of attempted complicity to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. The hearing was conducted through video conferencing linked to the Pickaway County Correctional Institution in Orient, where Barga is incarcerated.

Judge James Stevenson imposed a one-year sentence to run consecutively with sentences currently imposed from several other cases involving forgery and counterfeiting activity. In all cases, Barga is facing 12 years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

On July 24, Barga, along with Ronnie J. Scholl, 38, and Amanda J. Greene, 36, were involved in a break-in at 8088 Lochard Road. The arrests were made following a search of Barga’s home where Scholl and Greene were residing.

Authorities reported Scholl and Greene entered the residence taking a television, laptop computer, leather briefcase, autographed picture of John Wayne, change, and prescription drugs.

According to online court records, Barga had visited the Sidney Police Department to report Scholl and Greene had stolen checks. He claimed Greene had cashed one of the checks at Fifth-Third Bank in another city.

Detectives recovered items taken in the burglary, as well as items from a separate burglary, in the garage at Barga’s home. Scholl and Greene were then arrested.

Upon interviewing the pair, they claimed Barga drove them to the residence, waited during the break-in, and drove the pair and the stolen items back to Sidney. Barga was then arrested for his alleged involvement.

On Nov. 7, Scholl, 9770 Pasco-Montra Road, was sentenced to 11 months each with the ODRC on charges of attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The sentences are to run concurrently, according to court records.

He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Greene, 222 Jefferson St., is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.

Third defendant set for change of plea

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

