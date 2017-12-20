Police log

TUESDAY

-5:53 p.m.: theft. Lynda Jutus-Galbreath, 69, 738 East Ave., reported the theft of delivered packages including six Williamsburg candles, valued at $25, a Lego Townsend park set, valued at $25, and a Sam Turnbull cookbook, valued $15.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. David Sage, 50, 314 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a Washington County warrant.

-2:26 p.m.: theft. Billie Jo Haney, 41, 817 Fair Road, reported the theft of a black hand bag containing her driver’s license, a Visa card and miscellaneous paperwork from her vehicle parked at her home.

-11:50 a.m.: criminal damaging. Richard Denning, 65, 128 Twinbook Place, reported the rear passenger window of his vehicle was broken out overnight.

-6:36 a.m.: criminal damaging. Kimberly Miller, 38, 1353 Riverbend Blvd., reported the passenger side window of her 2007 Honda Odyssey was broken out overnight.

MONDAY

-3:24 p.m.: theft. David Voisard, 65, 1640 Timberidge Drive, reported the theft of pair of Vans shoes, valued at $55, and a pair of women’s hightop Converse shoes, valued at $50, from the residence.

-2:44 p.m.: theft. Debra Wooddell, 65, 674 Fair Road, reported the theft of package containing Thomas the Train, valued at $20, off of her porch.

Crashes

Charlotte Peggs, 55, 40 E. Franklin St., was cited with left turn one way after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

Burnside was traveling southbound in the right lane on North Ohio Avenue near Shelby Street when she attempted to turn onto Shelby Street but struck the southbound vehicle in the left lane on North Ohio Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Roger Apthorpe, 51, of Urbana.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:57 a.m. to 1 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-6:46 to 9:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:09 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

