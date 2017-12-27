Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Michigan Street at Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle property damage crash.

-9:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 3304 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report of a property damage crash.

-6:01 a.m.: check vehicle. Deputies responded to Rangeline Road at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-4:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Fairhaven County Home, located at 2901 Fair Road in Clinton Township, to investigate a complaint.

TUESDAY

-11:37 p.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to 433 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of a noise complaint.

SATURDAY

-9 p.m.: criminal trespass. Paul D. Compton, 9581 Pasco Montra Road, Sidney, reported someone trespassed on his property between 5 and 9 p.m. The person drove around his truck, through the side yard and turned around behind the house. He said this is the second time someone has driven through his yard.

-10:08 p.m.: domestic violence. Pierre Lamarr Williams, 27, of Columbus, was charged with domestic violence.

FRIDAY

-4:21 p.m.: vandalism. A cell at the Shelby County Jail was vandalized by an inmate. Dustin Alan Seiber, 21, of Troy, was charged with vandalism to a government entity after he broke off a sprinkler head in the cell. Damage, cleaning supplies and labor was set at $500.

Village log

-8:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 504 Jackson St. in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint.

Crashes

No citations were issued following a one-vehicle crash Monday at 6:29 p.m.

Robb A. North, 46, 319 Pasco Montra Road, Port Jefferson, was driving north in the 7000 block of Patterson Halpin Road when the right side tires of the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The vehicle slid off the road and came to rest in a wooded area. The vehicle struck a couple of trees, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

North told deputies there was an oncoming vehicle appeared to be partially in his lane so he got over as far as he could on the right side of the road. He said his vehicle went off the road, causing him to lose control.

• Alec Mathew Young, 23, Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass and reckless operation following a one-vehicle crash Sunday at 11 p.m.

According to the report, CSX Railroad reported an employee on a train had observed a vehicle that had crashed next to the tracks in the area of Smalley Road off of Patterson halpin Road. The vehicle was located and was stuck over a deep ditch between the railroad embankment and a hill.

Deputies made contact with Young, who admitted to driving the vehicle. Young said he was driving on Smalley Road when the vehicle slid off the road, went over some hills and became stuck.

Deputies observed that the tracks in the snow didn’t match Young’s statement. The jeep was towed from the scene and Young was given a summons to appear in court.

• No citations were issued following a one-vehicle crash Sunday at 7:23 p.m.

Dustin Eugene Line, 31, of Piqua, was traveling north in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue (County Road 25A) when he lost control and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle traveled across a ditch and came to rest in a wooded area on the east side of the road.

Line and his passenger, David Michael Brooks, 21, 236 Jefferson St., Apt. 8, Sidney, were transported to Wilson Health by Anna Rescue.

The 1999 Chevrolet Tracker, owned by Tammy S. Fischbach, 230 Jefferson st., Apt. 30, Sidney, sustained minor damage in the crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-3:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Fire Department and Rescue were responded to the 400 block of East Main Street.

TUESDAY

-10:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Aimee Hancock.