Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:12 p.m.: larceny. Deputies were dispatched to 1441 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report of larceny.

-2:12 p.m.: larceny. Deputies were dispatched to 12098 Thelma Drive in McLean Township on the report of larceny.

-9:27 a.m.: larceny. Deputies were dispatched to 1201 Stephens Road in Clinton Township on the report of identity theft.

-12:05 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to 200 Kelch Road in Loramie Township to assist Piqua Police.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:30 a.m.: trespassing. Anna Police were dispatched to 305 W. South St. in Franklin Township on the report of trespassing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:31 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department, along with Sidney Medic and Fire Department, responded to Interstate 75 south, near mile 89, in Washington Township.

-9:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Anna Police and Deputies responded to McRill Way in Dinsmore Township.

-6:42 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of School Street in Loramie Township.

-3:16 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 12800 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

