Police log

THURSDAY

-1:04 a.m.: OVI. Amy Swiger, 42, of Augusta, Georgia, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

WEDNESDAY

-5:37 p.m.: theft. Carmen Heintz, 50, 2116 Jennie Way, reported the theft of her wallet and cash from her residence. The total value of loss is set at $175.

-4:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. Joshua Burton, 43, 301 N. West Ave., reported damaging to his vehicle after his back center cab window was found broken. Total value of loss is reported at $100.

TUESDAY

-5:05 p.m.: theft. A Walmart employee reported the theft of merchandise from the store, located at 2400 Michigan St.

Crashes

Cody Grimes, 23, of Bradford, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:20 p.m.

Grimes was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street, west of the traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Folkerth Avenue. A second vehicle, driven by Jeffery Meiring, 16, Sidney, was stopped in eastbound traffic at a red light at this intersection. Meiring began to move when he was struck from behind by Grimes, causing damage to both vehicles.

• Nickie Barker, 45, 7025 Stoker Road, was cited with a right-of-way violation following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:31 p.m.

Barker was in the parking lot of 111 N. Vandemark Road, waiting to make a left turn to go southbound on Vandemark Road. A second vehicle, driven by Kayla Rickert, 23, 319 Lunar St., was in the parking lot across the street, waiting to make a left turn to go northbound on Vandemark Road.

Rickert stated she proceeded to pull out to turn left when she saw Barker also pull out to turn. Rickert stated she stopped and honked her horn, but Barker struck the front bumper of her vehicle.

Barker stated she had begun to turn and did not realize Rickert had also made a turn.

• Matthew Musser, 17, Sidney, was cited with failure to control following a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:56 p.m.

Musser was traveling northbound on South Miami Avenue, near the 700 block, in the right lane of travel when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, causing him to spin out. He slid off the left side of the road, striking a fire hydrant in front of 631 S. Miami Ave. Musser then left the area, but was located shortly after and returned to the scene.

• Nicholas Wilkins, 20, 112 Oak St., was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Wilkins was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved into a parked vehicle, striking the driver door. The parked vehicle is owned by Melvin Martin, 809 N. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to a call for a carbon monoxide investigation.

-4:15 a.m. to 5:50 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two medical calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:34 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-1:31 p.m. to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

-11:12 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Composed by Aimee Hancock.

Composed by Aimee Hancock.