Police log

FRIDAY

-5:30 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Police are investigating a report of a stolen 2005 Dodge Ram truck, owned by Cole Thuman, 23, of Wapakoneta, which was later recovered in Sidney at 1529 Michigan Street. The vehicle is valued at $10,000.

-5:03 a.m.: theft. Morgan Reeve, 24, of Port Jefferson, reported her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Hatchback was stolen while she was inside of 1529 Michigan Street. It was later recovered. The vehicle is valued at $4,000.

THURSDAY

-8:04 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued for an alleged assault.

-8:01 p.m.:. disorderly conduct. Randall Adkins, 51, 224 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-10:55 a.m.: forgery. Police are investigating the report made by Arby’s on Michigan Street of possible receiving a counterfeit $5 bill at the business.

-10:03 a.m.: warrant. Dear A. Hinman, 28, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Samantha Barga, 20, 236 Jefferson St., Apt. 4, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Wednesday at 8:32 p.m.

Barga was traveling eastbound in an alley behind 236 Jefferson Street and turned right onto North Miami Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle during the turn and stuck a vehicle that was parked along the west side of North Miami Avenue and was facing the south.

The other vehicle is owned by Brittany Hughes, 324 N. Wagner Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:22 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a carpet fire in a machine.

-1:26 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm set by a faulty exhaust system.

-11:06 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls. One was canceled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.