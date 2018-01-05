Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-8:49 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.

-1:09 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched near 17170 E. Shelby Road in Van Buren Township on the report of an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch.

THURSDAY

-11:19 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious white pickup truck near Auglaize Farmer Cooperative on Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-8:26 p.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:33 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police responded to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township to investigate a complaint.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:49 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-7:08 a.m.: fire. Houston Rescue and Russia and Versailles Fire Departments responded to 3633 Miller Road in Loramie Township on the report of barn fire.

-2:46 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 36 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of a possible gas leak.

THURSDAY

-8:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of Doorman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

Crashes

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:38 p.m.

Daniel Grothaus, 58, of Mendon, was traveling northbound in the main drive of Honda of America on Meranda Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in a side lane that had just pulled into the main drive.

The other vehicle, driven by Todd Tschuor, 19, of Wapakoneta, who told deputies he thought there was a stop sign, and that he expected Grothaus to stop. There was not a posted stop sign and therefore Grothaus had the right of way.

• Blake Larger, 16, of Anna, was cited with stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:44 p.m.

Larger was traveling southbound on Barhorst Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 705 and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on state Route 705 on the rear, quarter panel of his vehicle’s passenger’s side.

The other vehicle was driven by Gregory McEldowney, 44, of Fort Recovery.

• David Cook, 51, 110 E. Park St., Fort Loramie, was cited with stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:58 p.m.

Cook was traveling northbound on state Route 66, approaching the intersection of state Route 47, when he told deputies he didn’t see the red light and struck the eastbound on state Route 47 that was vehicle driven by Daniel Kingery, 30, of Greenville.

Cook told deputies that he was fatigued and had “zoned-out” when he failed to see the red light.

Kingery told deputies he swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash but was struck on the right, rear portion of the semitrailer he was driving. Cook’s vehicle slid down the right side of the trailer until the semitrailer was able to stop. Cook’s vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the intersection in the right, rear of the semitrailer.

• Abigail Andrews, 28, of West Liberty, was cited failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:44 a.m.

Andrews was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she lost control of the vehicle and dropped off the right side of the roadway, struck a wooden utility pole, then continued west and went into a ditch before coming to a stop.

Andrews was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health. Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 3:25 p.m.

Elisha Price, 25, of Piqua, was traveling eastbound on Hoewisher Road when her vehicle and the vehicle driven by Steven M. Butts, 44, 606 Jackson St., Jackson Center, sideswiped each other.

Both vehicles had damage to their driver’s side mirror.

Deputies were unable to determine who was at fault, so no citation was issued.

• Dillon Roof, 20, 20601 State Route 706, Sidney, was cited failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 a.m.

Roof was traveling southbound in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road when he failed to negotiate the curve and went off the south side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

• No citation was issued after a crash on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:08 p.m.

Caven Kropp, 16, of Clarksville, was traveling westbound on Kirkwood Road when his vehicle went off the roadway to the right and struck a DP&L power pole.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Kropp and his 15-year-old passenger, Jared Wood, also of Clarksville, told deputies they believed the vehicle had rolled, but due to the heavy snowfall and lack of damage, according to the report, it was unknown if the vehicle had rolled.

Kropp and Wood were transported by a private vehicle to Wilson Health.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

