Police log

TUESDAY

-8:59 to 8:33 a.m.: warrant. Brittney Rollins, 27, at large, was arrested on two warrants.

-8:29 a.m.: violate protection order. Brett Gillem, 20, 211 ½ E. North St., was arrested for violating a protection order.

MONDAY

-11:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. Kim Palmer, 31, 910 Buckeye Ave., reported someone she knows damaged her microwave, valued at $50, Dyson sweeper, valued at $50, and miscellaneous dishes, valued at $20.

SUNDAY

-3:22 p.m.: warrant. Gregory Carnes, 52, 218 Stewart St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-9:15 a.m.: aggravated robbery. Police are investigating the report made by Clark Gas Station on Wapakoneta Avenue of the robbery of $222 from the business.

-3:09 a.m.: driving under the influence. Michele M. Campos, 40, 723 Crescent Drive, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-8:39 p.m.: warrant. Devin Wilkins, 27, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on an active warrant.

-11:21 a.m.: identity theft. Jennifer Seebach, 37, 329 Williams St., reported a past identity theft.

FRIDAY

-5:37 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Police are investigating a report of a stolen 2001 silver Honda Civic, owned by Kaylee Higley, 30, of Sidney, from the 600 block of Fourth Avenue. The vehicle is valued at $3,000.

THURSDAY

-2:09 p.m.: found property. A black wallet containing personal papers belonging to April Joseph, 46, of Lima, was found at Burger King on Michigan Street and was turned into the police department.

Jan. 2

-10:29 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after a protection order violation was reported.

-9:49 a.m.: lost property. Mary Fugate, 88, of Sidney, reported she lost her black, clutch wallet containing $25 and her Social Security card.

Crashes

Ryan Nagel, 31, 512 S. West Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:50 p.m.

Nagel was traveling northbound on Daniel Place and when negotiating a curve, his vehicle slid on the snow and ice covered road and struck a DP&L power pole.

There was minimum damage to the pole.

• Conrad McGhee Jr., 41, 821 Johnston Drive, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a crash on Sunday at 1:17 p.m.

McGhee was traveling on Johnston Drive when he lost control of his vehicle, due to the icy roadway, when attempting to negotiate the curve in the road, and struck a legally parked vehicle in front of 721 Johnston Drive.

The parked vehicle is owned by Jason Nelson, 721 Johnston Drive.

• Allison Craft, 34, 338 Buckeye Ave., was cited with failure to yield after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:32 p.m.

Craft was traveling westbound exiting from an alley in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue when she she failed to see and struck the front end of a northbound vehicle on Buckeye Avenue.

According to the police report, both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The other vehicle is owned by Valerie York, 57, 333 E. North St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:10 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to mile-marker 90 on Interstate 75 on the report of a car fire.

-1:07 to 1:15 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to two calls to assist an individual.

-1:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to Menard’s on Lester Avenue to confirm a false fire alarm.

-11:06 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls. One was canceled en route.

-6:16 to 10:27 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted two carbon monoxide investigations.

-1:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1:03 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to the report of a sprinkler activation. There was no fire.

MONDAY

-12:03 to 2:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two calls on reports of sprinkler systems activating.

-4:41 a.m. to 9:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-4:34 a.m. to 6:38 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three fire calls. One was for a fire in a conveyor belt at MaMa Rosa’s Pizza on Fair Road.

SUNDAY

-12:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation. Nothing was found.

-1:55 a.m. to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-1:53 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded for a good intent call.

SATURDAY

-12:06 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-11:23 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation at 105 Franklin Ave.

-10:29 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 227 N. Miami Ave. on the report of a car fire.

-9:04 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-5:30 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:50 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

