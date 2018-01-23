Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:28 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 114 E. Main St. in Loramie Township on the report of missing rings.

-10:48 a.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 2944 Meadowbrook Drive in Orange Township on the report of a threat by email.

-9:23 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 17317 State Route 47 in Salem Township that a jeep was taken without permission.

-7:55 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township on the report a downed tree was partially blocking the roadway.

-7:38 a.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 11500 block of Wenger Road in Franklin Township on the report of verbal threats.

-5:20 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report a tree was down across the roadway and was leaning into power lines.

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of trees down.

-10:55 to 10:59 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched on two calls to Baker Road at Pence Road in Perry Township on the report of lines down.

-3:53 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of identity theft at 15125 Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-11:23 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a scam at 2181 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-10:21 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street on the report of a suspicious person.

-12:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police Department at St. John’s Lutheran Church on West Water Street in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-8:11 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to St. Jacob Lutheran Church on Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report a suspicious car was sitting by the barn.

-7:28 p.m.: K-9 search. Deputies conducted a K-9 building or article search in Darke County.

-4:18 a.m.: domestic violence. Shaina Marie Reed, 32, 15400 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, and Nicholas R. Cundiff, 36, 15400 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, were both charged with domestic violence following an incident at their residence.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:05 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police responded to Fertilizer Dealers Supply, Inc. on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen trailer.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-5:45 a.m.: fire. Anna, Fort Loramie, Houston, Van Buren Township, Sidney, Minster, New Bremen Fire Departments and Deputies were dispatched to 8418 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of structure fire with flames showing.

MONDAY

-10:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-10:29 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-5:50 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-6:10 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-5:36 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report of a vehicle fire.

-4:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compliled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compliled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.