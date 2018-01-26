Sheriff presents drug cases

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office narcotics deputy presented drug cases to the Shelby County grand jury Jan. 25, regarding a nearly year-long investigation.

The investigation, which began in October 2016 and continued through August 2017, involved the criminal activity of 13 individuals with a total of 40 charges, which included trafficking of drugs, possession of drugs and criminal tools.

The cases included the purchase of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and different combinations of Fentanyl. All of the cases were in the city of Sidney and most of the investigations were a result of citizens’ tips.

The 13 individuals indicted were issued warrants for their arrests and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking these individuals.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Shelby County for their help in combating the ongoing drug epidemic that is plaguing our communities,” Sheriff John Lenhart said.