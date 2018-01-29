SIDNEY — The following people have recently appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Nickie J. Barker, 45, 7025 Stoker Road, charged with right of way violation, $136 fine.

• Krista J. Bertke, 30, 1453 Langdon Drive, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Isabel S. Munoz, 46, Knoxville, Tennessee, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Tommy E. Strunk, 67, Dayton, charged with starting and backing violation, $136 fine.

• John P. Harbowy, 76, Southgate, Michigan, charged with assured clear distance violation, $130 fine.

• Terry L. Wright, 51, 922 N. Miami Ave., charged with operation without reasonable control and stopping after accident violation, $386 fine.

• Robert L. White, 24, Royal Oak, Michigan, charged with turn and stop signals violation, found guilty of amended charge of lighted lights violation, $255 fine.

• Judith L. Goings, 57, 1421 Carrol St., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Benjamin J. Barhorst, 24, Minster, charged with obeying traffic control device violation, $130 fine.

• Ricky J. Evers, 55, Maria Stein, charged with commercial speed violation, $135 fine.

• Paul D. Henline, 24, Bellefontaine, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Elizabeth S. Kirby, 60, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jane A. Lehmkuhle, 56, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Mi Liang, 30, 421 Jefferson St., charged with failure to control, $136 fine.

• Johnny B. Maag, 46, Bryan, charged with seat belt violation and speeding, $155 fine.

• Brian J. Moses, 35, 309 New St., charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Dillon A. Roof, 21, Quincy, charged with reasonable control violation, $136 fine.

• Christopher L. Simpkins, 36, Saint Marys, charged with assured clear distance violation, $130 fine.

• Terry L. Thobe, 40, 12161 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Juan A. Trujillo, 24, Rochester, Michigan, charged with speeding, $125 fine.

• Madison C. Bernath, 20, Ottawa Lake, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Eric J. Castle, 28, 2624 Terry Hawk Drive, charged with failure to control, $136 fine.

• Joseph P. Elliott, 35, Inkster, Michigan, charged with reasonable control violation and seat belt violation, $160 fine.

• Mark D. Hommel, 55, Commerce Township, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Joseph W. Masteller, 40, 2544 Oakmont Court, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Jonathan R. Paul, 33, Westland, Michigan, charged with speeding, $255 fine.

• Nicholas D. Rayoum, 22, Saint Marys, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Dianna M. Reynolds, 25, 805 Taft St., charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• David D. Cook, 51, 110 Park St., 110 Park St., Fort Loramie, charged with obeying traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Morgan D. Michalski, 26, Xenia, charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• Lenore L. Pavey, 47, 303 S. Miami St., charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• Chasity Inman, 22, 412 Apollo Drive, charged with failure to control, $136 fine.

• Alberto Lopez, 29, 1307 Tully Drive, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Luther M. Duncan, 68, Ottawa Lake, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• David A. Carey, 33, 6557 Main St., Pemberton, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Jessica A. Hoying, 23, 8111 state Route 119, Anna, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Patrick M. Minnich, 37, Minster, charged with speeding, $205 fine.

• Christopher J. Seibert, 50, Coldwater, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Melissa L. Armstrong, 39, 120 Voisard St., Russia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Noah D. Joines, 18, 741 Chestnut Ave., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Brianna N. Jones, 21, Clawson, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Tony Blankenship, 52, 701 W. North St., charged with hours and parking violation, $76 fine.

• Austin D. Turner, 18, Minster, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Randall L. Robbins, 57, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Andy Schmeising, 46, 13836 Ailes Road, Anna, charged with driving within lanes violation, $136 fine.

• Edward F. Barton, 79, Abingdon, Virginia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Forrest F. Fergus, 47, Grove City, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Bonnie D. Goff, 42, 6811 Mill St., Pemberton, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Carl Zimmeran, 93, 12222 Sidney-Freyburg Road, charged with obedience to traffic control violation, $136 fine.

• James B. Lafoe, 18, Minster, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Ryverz A. McFadden, 18, Troy, charged with speeding, $261 fine.

• Bobby S. Bodnar, 58, 2704 Andrew Court, charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• Cory A. Clark, 25, Arcanum, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Amanda A. M. Craft, 36, Piqua, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Nicholus S. Edmiston, 32, Piqua, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

