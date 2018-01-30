Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:02 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township on the report a suspicious male has been visiting a resident.

MONDAY

-9:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

-2:50 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 4606 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report a suspicious black Ford truck pulled into the driveway, knocked on the door then left southbound.

SUNDAY

-5:27 p.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on the report people were shooting into the woods near a hunter.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, when the responding deputy checked the area the shots were coming from, no one was around. The deputy investigated further and learned they were squirrel hunting on the adjacent property. He then warned the property owner to ensure they had the proper back stops for the future.

-1 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Lensey Gail Roberts, 36, 10956 Comanche Drive, Sidney, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated, following an incident in the 6000 block of state Route 66.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:55 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police assisted the Ohio State Patrol with a vehicle search at mile-marker 102 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 12400 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

MONDAY

-9:40 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8800 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-1:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-1:24 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-11:52 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4700 block of Pampel Road in Loramie Township.

-1:45 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7400 block of Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-1:48 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-6:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of North Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No citations were issued following a one-vehicle crash Sunday at 6:45 a.m.

Brittney Alane Morris, 19, 9505 Riverview Place, Sidney, was westbound on state Route 199 when she lost control on the icy road. The vehicle slid off the south side of the road striking a culvert.

Her 2003 Honda Civic sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene.

• Wyatt Thomas Knouff, 17, of Anna, was cited for failure to yield at a stop or yield sign following a two-vehicle crash Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Knouff was westbound on Stoker Road and came to a stop at the intersection of Stoker Road and state Route 66. Knouff didn’t see a vehicle driven by James E. Heitkamp, 52, 7120 Kettler Road, New Bremen, who was traveling northbound on state Route 66.

Knouff pulled into the intersection and struck the side of Heitkamp’s vehicle.

Knouff was transported to Wilson Health by Houston Rescue.

Knouff’s vehicle, a 2000 Jeep, was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene. Heitkamp’s 2017 Volvo, owned by Precision Strip Transport Inc., Minster, was not damaged.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

