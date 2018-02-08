Police log

THURSDAY

-1:40 a.m.: warrant. Tevyn N. L. Wilkins, 21, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: driving under the influence. Destiny Ostermyer, 21, of Jackson Center, was arrested for OVI.

-10:13 p.m.: warrant. Dustin Alan Seiber, 21, of Troy, was arrested on a Miami County warrant, and Mamie Beatrice Turnbill, 19, 425 Linden Ave., was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-6:51 p.m.: warrant. Robert Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

-6:16 p.m.: warrant. A 15-year-old female was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rear window on the vehicle owned by Thomas R. Cook Jr., 51, 1801 Glenn Place, was reportedly damaged while parked at his residence. Damage is set at $500.

-1:49 p.m.: theft. Olive Ann Heintz, 91, 2310 Aldrin Ave., reported a past theft of his burgundy wallet containing his driver’s license, Social Security card and miscellaneous credit cards.

-8:30 a.m.: warrant. Danny Gooding, 38, 1491 E. Court St., Apt. C, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-7:43 a.m.: domestic violence. Rebecca D. Varney, 30, 626 S. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call at the Canal Place Apartments on West Poplar Street on due to overheated furnace heater.

-6:10 a.m. to 1:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:13 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation. Sewer gas was found.

-11:29 a.m. to 9:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-8:32 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation. Nothing was found.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

