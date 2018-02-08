Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5156 Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a electricity.

-1:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13166 state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of the theft of an Xbox.

-7:35 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

WEDNESDAY

-8:22 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 8900 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threats.

-4:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:06 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police was dispatched to the 300 block of North Third Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious car.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:35 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to Jerome Drive and Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-1:35 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of West Canal Street in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:25 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

