Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a possible scam at 8470 Turtle Creek Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:55 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious car at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-9:55 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to assist another unit at 12529 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

-9:08 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to L & O Tire Service on State Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on a report of the theft of tires.

MONDAY

-4:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 5940 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

-3:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Rangeline Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a tree.

-2:17 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 9305 Miami Shelby Road in Washington Township on the report a suspicious car was stopped in the driveway and then left.

SUNDAY

-11:57 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of harassment.

-9:32 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:22 p.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a narcotics search at mile-marker 90 on Interstate 75 south.

-2:47 p.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched to 10245 Museum Trail, Lockington, on a report someone was shooting in the area. Upon arrival, deputies observed a group safely shooting behind the residence and there was not a problem.

-12:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report that a gun was found in a couch at 377 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

-12:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 207 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of a trespassing.

-11:06 a.m.: pole down. Deputies responded to a report that a pole and wires were down in the 1000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-midnight: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 Reineke Schipper Road on a report a suspicious car was stopped in the roadway.

SATURDAY

-11:34 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on a report an intoxicated person was causing problems.

-10:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 12519 State Route 362 in McLean Township on a report of the theft of a cellphone.

-6:28 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on a report someone kicked in the front door to the residence at some time during the day.

-2:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 312 S. Pike St. in Franklin Township.

-10:25 a.m.: assault. John H. Searls, 30, 319 Pasco Montra Road, Port Jefferson, was arrested for assault after Deputies responded to investigate a complaint.

-7:06 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-11:01 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 5637 Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on a report two vehicles kept going by the residence and stopping in the middle of the roadway.

-3:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Riverside Drive at Port Jefferson Road in Clinton Township on a report of a crash.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:01 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched the Dollar General on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-8:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Anna Schools on McRill Way.

SUNDAY

-9:55 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police was dispatched to mile-marker 103 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-1:04 a.m.: loud music. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash on Sunday at 12:10 a.m.

Kimberly J. Cummins, 40, 10001 Lock Two Road, Botkins, was traveling westbound in the 9000 block of Lock Two Road when she swerved, in an attempt to avoid an animal on the roadway, and then went off the left side of the road and struck several wooden fence posts and the wire fencing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:18 a.m.: fire. Anna, Jackson Center, Van Buren Township, Maplewood, Port Jefferson, Quincy and Sidney Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to 8559 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a basement fire.

MONDAY

-3:55 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3600 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-3:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Botkins Fire and Police conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 108 West Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:06 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 7515 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a field fire.

SUNDAY

-11:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16600 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 2117 Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of a possible controlled burn.

-6:10 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2400 block of Stillwater Road in Loramie Township.

-6:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 200 block of East Wall Street in Salem Township.

-5:07 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to Spillway Bait and Tackle on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a track hoe was leaking diesel fuel.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18900 block of DeWeese Road in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-6:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18200 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-2:28 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-1:05 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department and Minster Life Squad responded to the 13100 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:17 a.m.: fire. Deputies responded to mile-marker 99 on I-75 north in Franklin Township on the report of a possible fire west of I-75.

-1:51 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to Logan County for a medical call.

FRIDAY

-8:33 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to Agrana Fruits US, Inc., on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-4:04 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Police responded to the 300 block of South Second Street in Anna on the report of a grass fire near the railroad tracks.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

