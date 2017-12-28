Family receives the gift of warmth

ALCONY — A family in Alcony had their prayers answered when a local company stepped in to provide warmth in their time of need.

Dave Denoyer, owner of Dave’s Services, a Troy-based heating and cooling business, is in the midst of a season busy with service calls to keep local families’ homes warm this winter.

It was a phone call from Tim Fuller, who resides with his wife and their four grandchildren in the village of Alcony, that Denoyer said answered his company’s prayers to install a brand-new Bryant heating system to a deserving family in the area.

Fuller explained that it was a freak accident that his home’s furnace quit on one of the coldest days of the year. They moved their grandchildren down to the first floor of their home, heating their home in alternative ways as they tried to come up with a plan to keep their family warm. “My wife and I do a lot of praying and He answered our prayers,” Fuller said.

He called several companies, including Dave’s Services, but was unable to get approved for financing. Fuller said he spoke with a Dave Service’s employee, who said they were working on a plan to help them. The company called back to inform them that they were selected to receive a new system this year.

“Jim (Morlan) called me back and offered us this gift and we gladly took them up on it,” Fuller said. “We could have gotten by, but our prayers were answered in a big way.”

Denoyer said his company sets aside funds each year to help local families in need. It is the sixth year the company has outfitted a Miami County family’s home with a new heating system.

“This was just by chance this particular need came up. I feel like God had his hand in this one. It couldn’t have happened at a more perfect time,” Denoyer said.

The company replaced the home’s ductwork and also outfitted the home with CO2 detectors.

“The need was so dire that we knew we had to do something for him and those four grandkids,” Denoyer said. “We are so happy to have helped them.”

