Spreading God’s word

Elmwood of New Bremen enjoyed a visit from OBM Care visitors. They brought great church songs and singing along with friends that share love of Jesus and an encouraging word, reading from the Bible, stories to bless, and visiting rooms of those wanting a care visitor to share time with them. A team of OBM family took time to sit with all and encourage them, pray with them and bless them.

Elmwood of New Bremen enjoyed a visit from OBM Care visitors. They brought great church songs and singing along with friends that share love of Jesus and an encouraging word, reading from the Bible, stories to bless, and visiting rooms of those wanting a care visitor to share time with them. A team of OBM family took time to sit with all and encourage them, pray with them and bless them. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_Elmwood.jpg Elmwood of New Bremen enjoyed a visit from OBM Care visitors. They brought great church songs and singing along with friends that share love of Jesus and an encouraging word, reading from the Bible, stories to bless, and visiting rooms of those wanting a care visitor to share time with them. A team of OBM family took time to sit with all and encourage them, pray with them and bless them. Courtesy photo