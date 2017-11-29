LaFontaines at Calvary Baptist Church

SIDNEY — The LaFontaines will perform a Christmas concert in the Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 N. county Road 25A, at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10.

Celebrating more than 50 years in gospel music, the touring group is four siblings, Paul, Sharon, Ike and Sheri. They travel with a live band and minister in song, delivering the message of Christ. Paul has written songs that are sung all over the world. He has a powerful voice and plays the keyboards. Sharon’s strong alto voice is key to the LaFontaine sound. Ike, a Telly Award-winning producer, plays drums, piano, bass and sings harmony. Sheri is known as Toledo’s Golden Voice.