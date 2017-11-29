Bake sale at NK church

NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church have been busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza, which will be Saturday, Dec. 2.

Homemade noodles were made Nov. 26, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have their favorite recipes out and ready to bake. The sale begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 109 S. Main St., New Knoxville.

Other specialties include zwieback, a German favorite; sweet rolls; bread; assorted cookie trays; buckeyes and other candies. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served for dining in or carry out. The sale concludes at 1 p.m. All proceeds are used for mission work, both locally and abroad.